Man appears in court on Thurso murder charge

  • 28 November 2018

A 24-year-old has appeared in private at Wick Sheriff Court to face a murder charge.

Paul Cannop was arrested after 32-year-old Paul Fairweather was found dead at a house in Thurso on Tuesday morning.

Cannop, from Thurso, made no plea during his appearance.

He was remanded in custody.

