Man appears in court on Thurso murder charge
- 28 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 24-year-old has appeared in private at Wick Sheriff Court to face a murder charge.
Paul Cannop was arrested after 32-year-old Paul Fairweather was found dead at a house in Thurso on Tuesday morning.
Cannop, from Thurso, made no plea during his appearance.
He was remanded in custody.