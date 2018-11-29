Image copyright Paul Fairweather family Image caption Paul Fairweather's relatives said they had been devastated by his death

The family of a man who was found dead at a house in Thurso on Tuesday have paid tribute to him.

Paul Fairweather, 32, was described as a "much-loved dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle and a friend to many".

The family's statement continued: "The family are absolutely devastated to have lost him and ask that they be left alone to grieve privately."

A 24-year-old man appeared in private at Wick Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face a murder charge.

Paul Cannop, from Thurso, made no plea during his appearance. He was remanded in custody.