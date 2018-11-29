Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption A structural problem has closed the funicular railway since the begnning of October

The company which operates the CairnGorm Mountain Funicular Railway and snowsports centre has been placed into administration.

The administrators said they would continue to trade in the hope of selling the business and assets as a going concern.

They said there were no immediate plans to make any redundancies at the company, which employs about 70 people.

A structural problem has shut the funicular since the start of October.

Joint administrators Blair Milne and Derek Forsyth, of Campbell Dallas, said Cairngorm Mountain Limited had faced "unsustainable cash flow problems".

Cash flow

Mr Milne said the extended closure of the funicular railway meant the company had become "unsustainably loss-making".

"The directors of the business had been in discussions to try to find suitable solutions, including a managed transfer of the business to another party. However those negotiations did not progress.

"Under mounting cash flow and creditor pressures the directors were left with no alternative other than to place the business into administration.

"The joint administrators will be seeking to achieve a sale of the remaining business on a going concern basis as early as possible."

Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption The funicular carries large numbers of snow sports enthusiasts to the slopes

The funicular, which was built at a cost of about £20m, opened in 2001. It carries about 300,000 visitors each year,

However, it has been closed for several months due to problems with the structure supporting the tracks.

Specialist engineers have been carrying out a detailed structural assessment.

Although they had been expected to report at the start of December, they postponed publication by "up to two weeks", citing problems they encountered in carrying out tests because of high winds and extreme cold.

Image copyright PA Image caption The railway is a key element of the snowsports centre

Tourism businesses in the area have already expressed concern about a prolonged closure affecting access for winter sports activities.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) had called last month for an early resolution of the problem.

HIE chief executive Charlotte Wright said: "Our first priority is staff members and their families, as well as other local people who will be affected by this decision.

"We are already in direct contact with the administrator, and confident that CairnGorm will remain open for business.

"Clearly, this is not the outcome that anyone wanted when CML became the operator. However, with local support, we are confident that the situation can be turned around and we will see Cairngorm flourish again as a fantastic asset for this area, its economy and its people."