Police have issued a warning about the use of illegal animal traps after one was found near Nairn.

The discovery of the gin trap comes about a month after a cat was found caught in a snare near the town.

Police said the trap found on Wednesday, close to Howford Bridge in an area popular with dog walkers, was rusty but fully functioning.

They warned that it could have caused serious injury to a wild animal, pet or a person.

Wildlife liaison officer Jonathan Clarke said: "Gin traps have been illegal for many years and are entirely indiscriminate.

"Setting one in an area close to the river which is popular with dog walkers is extremely reckless and it is fortunate that this was discovered before anything or anyone was injured.

"No further traps have been found but I would urge the public to be vigilant when walking in the area."