Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jade McGrath was last seen in Inverness on Wednesday

Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing 19-year-old woman.

Jade McGrath, who is from the Aviemore area, was last seen in the Leachkin Road area of Inverness on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been making searches of the area in Inverness for Ms McGrath and have appealed to local residents to check sheds and outbuildings for her.

She is described as being about 5ft 1in tall and of slim build, with platinum blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ms McGrath was wearing a light grey turtle neck top, parka jacket, black leggings and black and white Nike trainers.

Police said she is considered to be vulnerable.

Insp James Rice said: "Jade has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon and as time passes her family are naturally growing increasingly concerned for her.

"We have been carrying out thorough inquiries to piece together Jade's movements since she was last seen.

"So far we do not have a confirmed sighting since she was seen in the Leachkin Road area so I would urge residents who live around that part of the city to be vigilant.

"Please thoroughly check any sheds or outbuildings in case Jade has sought shelter and report any information you feel could be of assistance to us as soon as you can."

The officer added: "It is also possible that Jade could have travelled away from the area so I would urge everyone to be vigilant and get in touch if you believe you have information which could help.

"If Jade herself is reading this then please let us know you are okay. You are not in any trouble and your family just want to make sure you are safe."