Highlands & Islands

Police probe after quarry disturbance

  • 2 December 2018
Torvean Quarry Image copyright Ivor MacKenzie

A dozen police officers, paramedics and a dog unit have been involved in an investigation near a quarry by Inverness.

The alarm was raised at 05:10 when a member of the public called the emergency services reporting a disturbance at the old Torvean quarry.

Police have said there was no search of the quarry and no weapons were involved and the incident was contained by mid morning.

