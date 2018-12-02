Police probe after quarry disturbance
- 2 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A dozen police officers, paramedics and a dog unit have been involved in an investigation near a quarry by Inverness.
The alarm was raised at 05:10 when a member of the public called the emergency services reporting a disturbance at the old Torvean quarry.
Police have said there was no search of the quarry and no weapons were involved and the incident was contained by mid morning.