Man dies following one-vehicle crash in Thurso
- 3 December 2018
A 19-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Thurso in the Highlands.
The accident, which involved a Ford Fiesta, happened 0.5 miles (0.8km) from the junction with the A836 on the Hill of Forss unclassified road at about 23:10 on Saturday.
No-one else was involved.
Police are appealing to anyone with information about the crash to contact them.