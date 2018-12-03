Highlands & Islands

Man dies following one-vehicle crash in Thurso

  • 3 December 2018

A 19-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Thurso in the Highlands.

The accident, which involved a Ford Fiesta, happened 0.5 miles (0.8km) from the junction with the A836 on the Hill of Forss unclassified road at about 23:10 on Saturday.

No-one else was involved.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites