Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption CairnGorm Mountain Ltd was placed into administration last week

A snowsports business boss has offered his help to haul CairnGorm Mountain Ltd (CML) out of administration.

Jamie Smith runs the Snow Factor indoor ski centre in Glasgow and Ice Factor Kinlochleven climbing facility in Lochaber.

CML was placed into administration by its parent company Natural Retreats.

Mr Smith has contacted Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the administrators to say he wants to play a part in CairnGorm Mountain's future.

He has also offered employment to snowsports instructors who have lost their jobs at the centre, near Aviemore.

'Keen to help'

Mr Smith told BBC Radio Scotland he was "saddened but not surprised" by the problems affecting CML.

He said: "I am very keen to help in any way I reasonably can with CairnGorm.

"I have contacted Highlands and Islands Enterprise to offer assistance, and also the administrators."

He said he believed the snowsports centre would continue to operate and the situation it was in was "just a case of transitional management".

Mr Smith said he was eager to learn about what progress Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust had made in its plans to mount a community buyout of CairnGorm Mountain.

The snowsports centre and its funicular railway are owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Wilmslow-headquartered Natural Retreats bid for, and won, a 25-year lease to operate the facilities in 2014.