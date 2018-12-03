A farmer's dog has been rescued after it got stuck on a ledge after falling 20ft (7m) down a cliff.

The alarm was raised at The Anchorage on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula just after midday on Sunday.

HM Coastguard rescue teams from Kilchoan, Tobermory and Saline, and the Tobermory Lifeboat were sent to the scene.

A coastguard team member was lowered by rope to rescue the dog, called Meg. The dog was not injured.

A coastguard spokesman said: "It was a great multi-agency rescue with coastguard rescue teams from Kilchoan, Salen, Tobermory and Tobermory RNLI helping wee Meg.

"It was a successful technical rope rescue - with the help of a few doggy biscuits."