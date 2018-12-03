Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jade McGrath went missing last week

Police have made a renewed appeal for help to trace a missing woman.

Jade McGrath, who is 19 and from the Aviemore area, was last seen in the Leachkin Road area of Inverness on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said she may have been recorded in vehicle dashcam footage while she was in Leachkin, General Booth or King Brude road from about 13:30.

Ms McGrath is described as being about 5ft 1in tall and of slim build, with platinum blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a light grey turtle neck top, parka jacket, black leggings and black and white Nike trainers.

Police said she was considered to be vulnerable.