Image copyright SSEN Image caption An aerial image of the landslip at Kinloch Hourn

A hillside where a landslip caused a power cut that affected more than 20,000 properties continues to pose a "very high risk".

Almost a mile in length, the slip on 10 November brought down electricity towers close to the Loch Quoich Dam, near Kinloch Hourn, in the Highlands.

Power to Skye and the Western Isles were affected. The supplies were later restored.

But it has not yet been possible to clear the 9,000 tonnes of debris.

A road connecting Loch Garry to Kinloch Hourn, which is used by local communities, is likely to remain closed until mid-2019, Highland Council said.

Image copyright SSEN Image caption Tonnes of soil and rock came down on road next to the dam

Clearing the landslip debris cannot be carried out until loose soil and rock above has been stabilised.

A route through the scene, suitable for all terrain vehicles (ATVs), has been created.

A Highland Council spokesman said: "A roadblock to prevent members of the public entering the high-risk area, and to direct essential users to the ATV diversion is now in place and is manned during daylight hours.

"Non-essential users are asked to avoid the area altogether."