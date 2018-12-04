Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have now released a CCTV image of the last sighting of Ms McGrath

The family of a woman who has been missing for almost a week have said they are "desperate for answers" as to her whereabouts.

Jade McGrath, 19, was last see in the Leachkin area of Inverness at about 14:00 last Wednesday.

In a direct appeal to her, her family said: "We love you very much and we just want you home safe."

They also revealed that Ms McGrath has a distinctive Alice in Wonderland tattoo on one of her forearms.

On the same arm she has diamond and club symbols from a pack of cards on her fingers, as well as a small diamond tattoo on her hand.

Police have said Ms McGrath, who is from Aviemore, is considered to be vulnerable.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have asked people to check their sheds in case Ms McGrath has sought shelter

The family statement said: "As each day goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for Jade and we just desperately want answers and to know where she is.

"There has been a massive amount of support from friends and family, as well as people we have never met, and that is what is keeping us going.

"Anyone who was in the Leachkin area last Wednesday afternoon from around 1.45pm, please think back and if you think you might have seen anything please call the police."

'Distressed state'

Ms McGrath is about 5ft 2in tall, petite with long, bleached blonde hair with dark roots and very faint wisps of blue on the ends.

She was wearing a khaki green parka with a fluffy hood, which went down to her thighs, black leggings and black and white Nike trainers.

The statement added: "She had no phone or money with her and she would most likely have been in a distressed state if you saw her.

"We are grateful to everyone who has helped so far and are just desperate for news.

"If Jade is reading this, we want you to know that we love you very much and we just want you home safe."

Police have now released a CCTV image of the last confirmed sighting of Ms McGrath which was in the Leachkin Road area at about 14:00 on Wednesday, 28 November.

Searches have been ongoing in and around the area, with police supported by members of the RAF and Dundonnell mountain rescue teams and the coastguard.

Dashcam footage

Police dogs and the Police Scotland helicopter have also been involved.

Officers will also be speaking to drivers and pedestrians in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Insp James Rice said: "We are now almost a week on from when Jade was last seen and naturally her family are extremely anxious for news about her.

"We are very grateful for the continued support of the public and the numerous pieces of information which have been passed to us - you can be assured that everything passed to us is followed up.

"Despite extensive efforts and the information received from the public, the last confirmed sighting of Jade remains in the Leachkin Road area almost a week ago.

"We would continue to ask local residents to be watchful and let us know if you believe you have seen Jade last Wednesday or any time since.

"Please continue to check anywhere Jade could have sought shelter on your property, review any dashcam footage or anything else which you think may prove helpful."