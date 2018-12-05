An 80-year-old man was injured by a robber who made off with less than £10 in cash from his home in Inverness.

The thief gained entry to the man's property in the Locheil Road area of the city at about 22:00 on Tuesday.

He was described as being aged in his early 40s, 5ft 8in tall and was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark top.

The 80-year-old man suffered an injury to an arm during the robbery and he was treated at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said police were carrying out "thorough inquiries" to identify the thief.

He said: "I would also remind home owners to be vigilant if unknown persons attend at their address.

"Always verify any identification and ensure that the person is known to you.

"If you are unsure of a person's identity or intentions do not allow them access and contact police if you have concerns about them."