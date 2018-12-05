Woman hurt after tour bus crashes off road in Glen Shiel
- 5 December 2018
A woman suffered an arm injury when a tour bus came off a road in the Highlands.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the A87 about a mile north of the Cluanie Inn in Glen Shiel just before 10:30 on Tuesday.
A female passenger was taken to Broadford Hospital in Skye but the 12 people on board escaped serious injury.
Police said a 58-year-old man would be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.