Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption A female passenger was injured in Tuesday's crash

A woman suffered an arm injury when a tour bus came off a road in the Highlands.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the A87 about a mile north of the Cluanie Inn in Glen Shiel just before 10:30 on Tuesday.

A female passenger was taken to Broadford Hospital in Skye but the 12 people on board escaped serious injury.

Police said a 58-year-old man would be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.