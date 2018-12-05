Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have now released a CCTV image of the last sighting of Ms McGrath

Police have stopped pedestrians and motorists in an area where a woman was last seen a week ago in the hope of gaining new details on her movements.

Jade McGrath, 19, was last seen in the Leachkin area of Inverness at about 14:00 last Wednesday.

Her family have said they are "desperate for answers" as to her whereabouts.

Police sought further sightings of Ms McGrath during Wednesday afternoon's operation.

Officers have also been carrying out house to house inquiries in the area. A CCTV image of the last sighting of Ms McGrath was issued on Tuesday.

Insp James Rice said police were "very grateful" for the ongoing support from the local community and wider public.

He said: "I can assure that every piece of information we received continues to be followed up.

"Unfortunately the last confirmed sighting we have of Jade remains a week ago in the Leachkin Road area.

"Extensive efforts remain ongoing to establish her movements, including house to house inquiries and speaking to motorists in the area at the same time of day Jade was last seen."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ms McGrath has not been seen since last Wednesday

Insp Rice added: "We would continue to ask local residents to be aware and let us know if you believe you have seen Jade since Wednesday 28 November or any time since."

Ms McGrath, who is from the Aviemore area, is about 5ft 2in tall, petite with long, bleached blonde hair with dark roots and very faint wisps of blue on the ends.

She was wearing a khaki green parka with a fluffy hood, which went down to her thighs, black leggings and black and white Nike trainers.