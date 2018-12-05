Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Mikayla Haining suffered serious injuries at an address in Inverness

A father has appeared at the High Court in Glasgow to deny murdering his baby daughter.

Thomas Haining, 20, is accused of repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to 23-day-old Mikayla's head and body at an address in Inverness.

Mr Haining, of Grantown-on-Spey, allegedly assaulted the child between 17 May last year and 8 June.

The judge continued the case to 8 February when a pre-trial hearing will be set.