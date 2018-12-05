Man, 20, denies murdering baby daughter in Inverness
- 5 December 2018
A father has appeared at the High Court in Glasgow to deny murdering his baby daughter.
Thomas Haining, 20, is accused of repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to 23-day-old Mikayla's head and body at an address in Inverness.
Mr Haining, of Grantown-on-Spey, allegedly assaulted the child between 17 May last year and 8 June.
The judge continued the case to 8 February when a pre-trial hearing will be set.