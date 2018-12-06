Arrest after robbery at 80-year-old man's Inverness home
- 6 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at the home of an 80-year-old man.
The incident happened at a property in the Locheil Road area of Inverness at about 22:00 on Tuesday.
The 80-year-old man was treated in hospital for an arm injury.
Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.