Arrest after robbery at 80-year-old man's Inverness home

  • 6 December 2018

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at the home of an 80-year-old man.

The incident happened at a property in the Locheil Road area of Inverness at about 22:00 on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old man was treated in hospital for an arm injury.

Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

