Image copyright Jacqui Waring Image caption Inverness-based Jacqui Waring is among those encouraging more women to work in arboriculture

A new initiative aims to encourage more women to consider a career working with trees.

The Arboriculture Association has set up a working group to promote tree surgery, tree nursery work and contract management roles to women.

Almost 90% of the association's members are male.

Inverness-based Jacqui Waring, who is involved in the effort, said had worked in "beautiful places" in her 23 years in the industry.

Image copyright Jacqui Waring Image caption Ms Waring says her job sees her work in "beautiful places to protect fantastic trees"

Ms Waring, who specialises on preparing plans for protecting trees on development sites, said jobs in arboriculture also included research, lecturing and charity campaign roles.

She said the industry was traditionally male dominated, but added that a number of women had already filled various roles, including "climbing trees with a chainsaw".

Women can get more information on the careers available from the association or Ms Waring's website.

She said: "I work in a fantastic realm. I get to go to beautiful places knowing that I have a remit to protect these beautiful trees."