Woman dies after being hit by a car near Inverness

  • 7 December 2018

A woman has died after being hit by a car north of Inverness.

The accident happened on the A835 near Conon Bridge, half a mile east of the Maryburgh roundabout, at about 22:00 on Thursday.

Sgt Christopher Murray urged any witnesses, or anyone who saw a white Renault Clio before the collision or a pedestrian walking in the area, to come forward.

He also appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

