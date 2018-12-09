Image copyright Google Image caption Fraser Street has been closed while police carry out investigations into the incident

A man is being treated in hospital after being found with significant injuries in an Inverness street.

Police said the 28-year-old was discovered in the city's Fraser Street in the early hours of Sunday.

They have appealed for anyone who was near Hootenanny's pub between 01:30 and 01:50 to contact them.

Fraser Street has been closed and members of the public are being asked to stay away from the area as police investigate the incident.