Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jade McGrath went missing on 28 November

Police have confirmed that a body found in Inverness on Sunday was teenager Jade McGrath.

The 19-year-old, from the Aviemore area, went missing in the Leachkin area of Inverness on 28 November.

Police, a Coastguard helicopter and search dogs were involved in searches for Ms McGrath.

Her body was found in Lawers Way at about 15:00 on Sunday. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms McGrath's death.

Insp James Rice said: "Our thoughts are with Jade's family and friends at this sad time.

"We remain very grateful to the local community for their support during this inquiry."