Image copyright SSEN Image caption Tonnes of soil and rock were brought down onto a road by the landslip

Hillwalkers have been warned that access to several mountains and hills in the Highlands could be restricted for months following a landslip.

Almost a mile in length, the slip happened on 10 November close to the Loch Quoich Dam, near Kinloch Hourn.

A road connecting Loch Garry to Kinloch Hourn, which is used by local communities, remains blocked by debris.

Mountaineering Scotland said the road's closure had affected access to a number of Munros and Corbetts.

About 9,000 tonnes of rock and soil came down the hillside. The slip took down a power line, causing a power cut in Skye and Western Isles.

The scene of the slip can be bypassed by all-terrain vehicles, but Mountaineering Scotland said the route involved crossing a "substantial" burn with no bridge and was "potentially dangerous and not advised".

Outdoor pursuits

Highland Council has warned that the road could be closed for months because the hillside has to be stabilised.

Mountaineering Scotland, a group representing outdoor pursuits enthusiasts, said it understood access might be available again next May.

The hills and mountains include Gairich, Buidhe Beinn, Sgurr a'Mhaoraich, Gleouraich and Spidean Mialach, Ben Aden, Sgurr nan Eugallt.

Access to a walk into Barrisdale Bay from Kinloch Hourn has also been affected by the landslip.

Corbetts are hills of between 2,500ft (762m) and 3,000ft (914.4m), which are smaller than Munros, which measure more than 3,000ft.