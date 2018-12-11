An 18-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash on the A882 in Caithness.

The accident happened on the A882 close to Bridge of Milton, near Wick, shortly after 20:30 on Monday.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of a white Citroen DS3. The male driver of a blue Peugeot 207 was uninjured.

Police said the cars were being driven east from the direction of Thurso towards Wick.

The woman's car left the A882 and ended up next to a burn.

The road remains closed to allow for collision investigation work to be carried out. A local diversion is in place.

Road policing Sgt Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with the young woman's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who believes they have seen these vehicles on the road prior to the collision or who may have dashcam footage."