Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Books from the libraries could be placed in "hubs" based in primary schools

Councillors in the Western Isles are due to consider planned changes to the islands' mobile libraries.

The isles' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has sought £177,000-worth of savings through a redesign of the service.

After an assessment of four options, council officers have suggested scrapping the current model and replacing it with "community hubs".

This plan would see volunteers helping to run small local libraries.

These could be set up in primary schools and be supported by the comhairle, officers have said.

The comhairle said there was majority support for the idea, although further community engagement would be needed to work out the full details of the proposal.

Critics have warned that many people in more remote areas would struggle to access community hub locations.