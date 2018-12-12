Jess Glynne and Chvrches confirmed for Belladrum
Jess Glynne will bring next year's 16th Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival to a close, it has been announced.
The singer, the first British female solo artist to have seven number one singles in the UK charts, will perform on 3 August.
Glasgow-based synth pop group Chvrches will headline the three-day festival's Friday night.
Glasvegas have also been added to the line up which already featured Elbow, Tom Odell and Lewis Capaldi.
Glynne rose to prominence in 2014 featuring as a guest vocalist on hits for Clean Bandit and Route 94.
She released her debut album I Cry When I Laugh the following year, and her second album Always In Between in 2018.
Chvrches has released three top 10 UK albums - 2013's The Bones of What You Believe, Every Open Eye and this year's Love Is Dead.
Belladrum will take place from 1-3 August and will have a science-fiction theme.