Image copyright PA Image caption Jess Glynne will perform at Bella on 3 August

Jess Glynne will bring next year's 16th Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival to a close, it has been announced.

The singer, the first British female solo artist to have seven number one singles in the UK charts, will perform on 3 August.

Glasgow-based synth pop group Chvrches will headline the three-day festival's Friday night.

Glasvegas have also been added to the line up which already featured Elbow, Tom Odell and Lewis Capaldi.

Image caption Chvrches will headline the festival's Friday night

Glynne rose to prominence in 2014 featuring as a guest vocalist on hits for Clean Bandit and Route 94.

She released her debut album I Cry When I Laugh the following year, and her second album Always In Between in 2018.

Chvrches has released three top 10 UK albums - 2013's The Bones of What You Believe, Every Open Eye and this year's Love Is Dead.

Belladrum will take place from 1-3 August and will have a science-fiction theme.