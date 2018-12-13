Dash-cam appeal after fatal road crash

Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A motorist has died following a road accident on the A9 in the Highlands.

The 69-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the collision near Foulis, Evanton, at about 17:20 on Wednesday.

He was driving a red Toyota Corolla which collided with a Volkswagen Transporter van. The 55-year-old van driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with minor injuries.

Police have appealed for dash-cam footage to help establish the cause of the crash.

PC Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

"An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw either vehicles prior to the collision who has not already come forward, to do so.

"Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward."