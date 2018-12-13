Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It had been proposed setting up small library hubs

Councillors in the Western Isles have voted not to make proposed changes to the islands' mobile libraries.

The isles' local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, had sought £177,000-worth of savings through a redesign of the service.

After an assessment of four options, council officers had suggested scrapping the current model and replacing it with "community hubs".

But councillors voted 16-12 to retain the mobile libraries.

Two new vans are now to be purchased, one for Lewis and Harris while the other could be allocated to North and South Uist.