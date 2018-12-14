Image caption Stornoway's swimming pool is not available seven days a week

Campaigners are to renew an offer to pay the cost of trial Sunday openings of a leisure centre and its swimming pool in Stornoway on Lewis.

Leisure centres on Lewis and Harris have been traditionally closed on Sundays in observation of the Sabbath.

Families into Sports for Health (FiSH) has made a previous offer of funding.

But the council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - has ruled out opening the site on Sundays for "operational reasons".

Similar sites in other parts of the Western Isles run by the comhairle, including on Benbecula, are open on Sundays.

The comhairle has previously said that it had taken a "democratic decision" not to open the centre in Lewis on Sundays, and its councillors were best placed to decide on local demand for a service.

It said the decision not to open on Sundays was not only for Sabbatarian reasons.

Uisdean Macleod, a parent and campaigner with FiSH, has been pushing for the leisure centre to be opened on Sundays since the early 2000s when the construction of the building was completed.

He said: "There is demand for it, and there is also opposition and they have their views about it being closed on a Sunday and that is absolutely fine.

"But their views should not restrict the wishes of others."

Mr Macleod said young islanders were leaving with little intention of returning to the isles in part because of a lack of opportunities on a Sunday.

But another islander, faith blogger Catriona Murray, supports the closing of businesses and leisure facilities on Sundays,

She said: "Not everyone who is opposed to Sunday opening is necessarily Christian or even a church-goer.

"There are an awful lot of people in this community who value the fact that we are a six-day economy and there is this guaranteed day of rest."

The comhairle declined to comment on the latest call to open the leisure centre seven days a week.