A teenager who died in a two-car crash in Caithness on Monday has been named by police.

Lauren Jayde Miller, 18, from Thurso was driving white Citroen DS3 which left the A882 near Bridge of Milton.

The male driver of a blue Peugeot 207 also involved in the incident was uninjured.

Police said the cars were being driven east from the direction of Thurso towards Wick when the crash took place at about 20:30.

Ms Miller's car left the road and ended up beside a burn.

Road Policing Sgt Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts remain with Lauren's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everybody who has already been in contact about this incident."