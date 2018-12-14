Rescue team alerted to fallen climber in Cairngorms
- 14 December 2018
A climber is reported to have fallen in the Northern Corries in the Cairngorms.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team has been alerted to the accident.
Members of the team were heading for the scene of the fall.
There are no further details at this stage.