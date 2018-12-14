Highlands & Islands

Rescue team alerted to fallen climber in Cairngorms

  • 14 December 2018
Northern Corries Image copyright David Brown/Geograph
Image caption Members of Cairngorm MRT are heading for the Northern Corries

A climber is reported to have fallen in the Northern Corries in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team has been alerted to the accident.

Members of the team were heading for the scene of the fall.

There are no further details at this stage.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites