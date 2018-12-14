Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man's death at Fort George was not suspicious

A soldier has died at Fort George barracks at Ardersier, near Inverness.

The 26-year-old was a member of 3 Scots, The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The soldier, who is not from the UK, died on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."