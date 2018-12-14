Soldier dies at Fort George at Ardersier
A soldier has died at Fort George barracks at Ardersier, near Inverness.
The 26-year-old was a member of 3 Scots, The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
The soldier, who is not from the UK, died on Wednesday morning.
Police Scotland said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."