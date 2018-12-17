Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The accident on Ben Nevis happened on Sunday

A 21-year-old climber has died after falling while tackling a route in Ben Nevis' Tower Gully.

Police were alerted to the accident at about 14:25 on Sunday.

The man was flown by a coastguard helicopter to the Belford Hospital in Fort William where he died from his injuries.

The man's climbing partner also fell and survived. He has been receiving treatment at the Belford for "non-life threatening injuries".

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team was also involved in the rescue operation.

Sgt Michael Bell, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this very sad time.

"I would take the opportunity to thank the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident."