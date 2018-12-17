A 27-year-old man was seriously injured during a disturbance in Inverness on Sunday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident in a property in Friars Street at about 15:45.

The man has been receiving treatment at the city's Raigmore Hospital.

Police Scotland said two men - aged 25 and 21 - had been arrested in connection with the incident and said there was "no wider risk to the public".

Det Insp Eddie Ross said it appeared to have been a "contained incident".

He added: "Police inquiries will continue in the area for the time being and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding while this work is carried out."