Mountain rescuers have gone to the aid of two climbers lost in poor weather on the Cairngorm Plateau.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team confirmed the operation on its official Twitter account shortly after 18:00.

The lost climbers were located at 21:20 and CMRT posted that preparations were under way for evacuation.

The tweet added: "No aircraft available due to weather conditions, which are worsening. Expect evacuation to be protracted."