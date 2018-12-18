Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The accident on Ben Nevis happened on Sunday

A 21-year-old climber who died after falling while tackling a route in Ben Nevis' Tower Gully has been named.

Patrick Boothroyd, from West Yorkshire, was a student at Cardiff University and a member of the university's students' union mountaineering club.

Police were alerted to the accident at about 14:25 on Sunday.

He was flown by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter to the Belford Hospital in Fort William where he died from his injuries.

The man's climbing partner also fell. He has been receiving treatment at the Belford for "non-life threatening injuries".

Police Scotland confirmed Mr Boothroyd's identity.