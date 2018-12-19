Safety advice ahead of Iolaire service

Image copyright Lenny Warren Image caption The service will be held at the Iolaire Memorial

Safety advice has been issued ahead of a national commemorative service on New Year's Day to mark 100 years since the Western Isles' Iolaire maritime disaster of 1919.

More than 200 men died when the naval yacht sank off Stornoway, Lewis.

Islands council Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said there would be transport and road restrictions during the service at Stornoway's Iolaire Memorial.

It has also warned those attending the event of the potential for bad weather.

The comhairle said buses would be the only transportation available to the memorial.

It also said coastguard personnel will be monitoring coastal paths at the site.

Prince Charles and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will attend the service, which starts at midday.