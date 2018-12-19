Image copyright Serenity Image caption Coats were left on lamppost on two Saturdays this month

Winter jackets have been left buttoned and zipped round lampposts in Inverness along with a note inviting any finders in need of a coat to take it.

The coat-clad posts in the city centre mystified some passers-by.

The items were clothing were left for homeless people by Serenity, a peer support mental health drop-in centre.

A spokeswoman said: "We wanted to share the message that never take life for granted and one random act of kindness can change someone's day."

The charity had made an earlier public appeal for donations of jackets.

Image copyright Serenity Image caption A hand-written note with one of the jackets

Inverness-based Serenity said the response to its appeal was "fantastic".

The jackets were placed on lampposts in the city on 8 and 15 December.

Hats and coats were also handed to homeless people.

The spokeswoman said: "The response was fantastic from the public while we carried out this. We would like to thank everyone who donated and supported this cause.

"We also donated ladies and children jackets to Women's Aid in Inverness."