Administrators appointed to a dive training facility in the Highlands have been unable to sell the business as a going concern.

Johnston Carmichael had hoped to retain the Underwater Centre in Fort William as a centre of subsea excellence for Scotland and the UK.

Following a "protracted process" this was not possible.

However, the administrators have completed the sale of the business' assets.

The Underwater Centre ceased trading on 15 October. Nearly 50 jobs have been lost at the site.

The facility had been recognised as a centre of excellence for diver training, subsea trials and testing.

In May, it underwent a financial restructuring to become a not-for-profit company.