For pupils and staff reaching the end of term, closing school early for a well-earned rest might seem like a good idea.

On Thursday, Applecross Primary and Inverness High School appeared to have done just that.

Highland Council's school closures website notified the pupils and parents involved that their schools were closed because they were "tired".

The messages appeared for a short time before being removed.

Highland Council said the "tired" closures appeared by accident while the system was being tested and should not have gone live.

Both schools were open as usual.

There was one real school closure on Thursday.

Auchtertyre Primary in Kyle of Lochalsh had no water or heating.