Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A9 in June this year

A driver was distracted by looking at a person taking photographs by the side of the road before he caused a fatal crash, a court has heard.

Moira Macbeath, 73, of Alness, died after Richard Harrington's car collided with the back of her vehicle on the A9 near Evanton on 27 June.

Two children and their mother, who was pregnant, were injured in the crash.

Harrington, of Alness, admitted causing death by careless driving and was fined £1,000 at Inverness Sheriff Court.

He was also banned from driving for a year.

The court heard that the collision near Foulis Ferry pushed Mrs Macbeath's car into the path of an oncoming car driven by the pregnant woman.

'Catastrophic consequences'

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Harrington: "Perhaps this will remind other motorists that they are in control of a piece of lethal machinery.

"You will have to live with these catastrophic consequences for the rest of your life.

"It was a small moment of inattention which led to these appalling results. Mercifully these children suffered minor injuries, but there was a potential for this to be very much worse than it was."

The sheriff went on: "The loss of Mrs Macbeath's life is felt very keenly by her family and this is something that should not have happened.

"Nothing I can do can ever make up for the loss of life here and no court can put a value on human life."

The court was told that Harrington was travelling north behind Mrs Macbeath when she slowed down as another vehicle on the road ahead of her pulled into a lay-by.

But Harrington did not react quickly enough, swerved and hit the rear of her car, the court was told.

Fiscal depute Fiona Murray said that if he had not swerved, it was possible the collision would not have occurred.

She added: "One witness said it was a catastrophic chain of events where everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong."

Defence solicitor James Stephenson said his client "deeply regrets" the loss of life and he had been "momentarily distracted" by a photographer.