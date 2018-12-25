A community-owned wind farm will be built in the Western Isles after a fundraising campaign passed its target.

Two turbines to be constructed at Criongrabhal in North Uist as part of a renewables project are expected to cost about £3.5m.

The project is mainly being funded by commercial loans. The community needed to raise a minimum of £350,000, but more than £400,000 has been raised.

Construction is due to begin in January and be complete in July.

UistWind has planning permission, and can sell its electricity to the National Grid.

'Dream into reality'

It is estimated the project could generate more than £100,000 per year.

Profits would be directed back to the community via the North Uist Development Company's charitable activities.

Mustapha Hocine, chairman of North Uist Development Company, said: "It is the best possible Christmas present for North Uist that we have exceeded our target for the community share offer.

"North Uist needs this transformational project and it will be a superb start to the new year, knowing that we are finally able to turn our dream into a reality."