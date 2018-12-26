Image caption Carbon Dynamic's modular homes in Alness

A buyer has been found for a Highlands construction firm that went into administration earlier this month with the loss of 40 jobs.

Carbon Dynamic in Invergordon specialises in designing and manufacturing timber modular buildings.

The firm, which was set up in 2012, had cashflow problems.

Administrators KPMG said it had been sold to a new firm set up by Alness-based construction firm Pat Munro.

The new company is called Carbon Dynamic (Scotland) Ltd.

Carbon Dynamic has been involved in a number of high profile projects including a community in Alness where technology is used to monitor residents' health, and a village for homeless people in Edinburgh, set up by charity Social Bite.

Image copyright Social Bite Image caption Carbon Dynamic manufactured modules for a village for homeless people in Edinburgh

While turnover was growing rapidly, the firm hit cashflow problems in recent months.

Only two of the 42 staff at the firm were kept on when it went into administration in early December.

Its new owners said they would re-engage some staff over the coming weeks, and were contacting existing clients to secure orders.

Brian Munro, managing director of Pat Munro, said Carbon Dynamic offered innovative and high-quality products.

He added: "We collaborated in previous successful projects and were very saddened to learn of the financial situation which threatened the future of 42 important local jobs.

"As such, we are delighted to add Carbon Dynamic (Scotland) Ltd to the Pat Munro Group and we are committed to continuing, and enhancing, their superb progress to date."