Pedestrian dies in road accident in village on Isle of Lewis
- 1 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after being struck by a car in a village on the Isle of Lewis.
The collision on the A857 Ness Road at Swainbost was reported at about 17:30 on Monday.
Police said the driver of the car was unhurt.
The route was closed while officers carried out investigations but it has now reopened.