Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in the village of Swainbost on the Isle of Lewis

A woman has died after being struck by a car in a village on the Isle of Lewis.

The collision on the A857 Ness Road at Swainbost was reported at about 17:30 on Monday.

Police said the driver of the car was unhurt.

The route was closed while officers carried out investigations but it has now reopened.