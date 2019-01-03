Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joan Murray Morrison was 67 and from the local area

A woman who died after being struck by a car in a village on the Isle of Lewis has been named by police.

Joan Murray Morrison, 67, died after the incident on the A857 at Swainbost at about 1730 on Monday. She was from the local area.

The driver of the car involved - a black Dacia Logan - was unhurt.

Police said they had spoken to a number of witnesses but were still keen to hear from anyone who saw the car or the pedestrian prior to the collision.

Sgt Christopher Murray said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

"Road Policing Officers have travelled to Lewis and an investigation into the collision is under way.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and we are grateful for the assistance the local community have provided.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw either the vehicle prior to the collision, a pedestrian walking in the area or the collision itself and who has not already come forward, to do so."