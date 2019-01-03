Highlands & Islands

Freeze frames: Winter in Scotland's mountains in pictures

  • 3 January 2019
Southern Cairngorms Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Image caption A runner enjoying cold and bright conditions in the Southern Cairngorms in late December

Every winter, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) assesses avalanche risk in six mountain areas.

Its latest season started on 14 December.

Cairngorm summit Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms
Image caption Two walkers reaching the summit of Cairngorm on 24 December
Looking towards Aonach Mor and Ben Nevis from Cairngorm on 24 December Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms
Image caption Looking towards Aonach Mor and Ben Nevis from the summit of Cairngorm in late December

Over the past few weeks, the SAIS teams have encountered snow and freezing temperatures, milder weather and thaws and glorious sunshine and calm conditions.

The six mountain areas involved are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.

Be Nevis on Christmas Day Image copyright SAIS Lochaber
Image caption A mist shrouded Ben Nevis on Christmas Day
Glen Coe on 30 December Image copyright SAIS Glencoe
Image caption On the A82 through Glen Coe on 30 December
Beinn Dearg hills on New Year's Day Image copyright SAIS Torridon
Image caption The Beinn Dearg hills on New Year's Day morning

Hillwalkers, climbers and skiers use information provided by SAIS to help them plan trips into Scotland's highest hills and mountains.

SAIS usually winds up its forecasting season in mid-April.

Dog Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh
Image caption SAIS Creag Meagaidh team's faithful companion
Ptarmigan in Cairngorms Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms
Image caption A ptarmigan trying to blend into the snow and ice in the Cairngorms
Runner in Southern Cairngorms on 2 January Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Image caption A runner in the Southern Cairngorms on 2 January

All images are copyright of Scottish Avalanche Information Service.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites