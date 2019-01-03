Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sperm whales are one of the world's deepest diving mammals

An attempt is to be made to help a sperm whale tangled in rope in a Highlands loch.

The animal, which has been estimated to be up to 9m (30ft) long, was spotted in Loch Eriboll, near Durness, Sutherland, at about 12:30 on Wednesday.

Coastguard and British Divers Marine Life Rescue Team (BDMLR) volunteers have been monitoring the whale.

A BDMLR team equipped with a disentanglement kit is expected at the scene later on Thursday.

The whale was seen earlier on Thursday swimming slowly in the loch.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has asked any members of the public trying to find a vantage point from where they might see the whale to take care on the coastline.

It has also asked that people leave the rescue effort "to the experts".

Image copyright Laura Shirra BDMLR Image caption A humpback whale was rescued from the same loch in January 2016

Durness, Melness and Kinlochbervie coastguard rescue teams along with BDMLR volunteers and Scottish SPCA officers have been monitoring the whale.

Sperm whales are one of the world's deepest diving mammals.

Males can grow to more than 18m (59ft) in length and females to more than 12m (40ft).

In January 2016, a humpback whale was freed from fishing gear used to catch prawns in Loch Eriboll.

The 12m-long had become entangled in creels.

Members of BDMLR managed to free the mammal from the ropes and guided it to safety.