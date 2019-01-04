Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 273rd anniversary of the Battle of Culloden will be marked in April

The National Trust for Scotland has secured museum accreditation status for its Culloden Battlefield centre.

The designation from Museums Galleries Scotland means the centre can now make claim to any archaeological discoveries found on the site near Inverness.

Previously, any archaeological finds on the battlefield were managed by Highland Council.

The battle in 1746 saw forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie defeated by the Duke of Cumberland's government army.

Described as the last pitched battle on British soil, it was over in less than an hour and involved the deaths of about 1,600 men - 1,500 of them Jacobites.

The battlefield centre is preparing to mark the 273rd anniversary this April.

It took the trust about a year of work to gain the museum accreditation for the centre.

Operations manager at Culloden, Raoul Curtis-Machin, said it was a "magnificent achievement".

He added: "This accreditation will help us to raise standards of collections management, which involves the development, storage, and preservation of our collection, as well as provide important access to funding for our visitor facilities.

"This is vital as we progress our plans to protect the landscape of Culloden Moor for future generations."

Culloden is the ninth trust property to attain accredited status.

Pollok House, Broughton House, Culross Palace, Brodick Castle, Fyvie Castle, House of Dun, Robert Burns Birthplace Museum and Hugh Millers' Cottage are also part of the scheme.