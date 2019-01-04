Image copyright Keiran Baxter/Topofly Image caption A visualisation of the replica broch

An archaeological charity is pushing ahead with an ambitious plan to construct a full-size replica of an Iron Age broch.

Caithness Broch Project has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise some of the money needed to cover the £20,000 cost of the design brief.

It would be the first broch to be built in Scotland in more than 2,000 years.

Caithness, where the replica would be built, has more broch sites than anywhere else in Scotland.

Caithness Broch Project was set up to raise awareness of the remains of more than 180 of the ancient stone-built towers in the area.

Ruined brochs can also be found in other parts of the Highlands, including Glenelg, and in Orkney.

Kenneth McElroy, director with Caithness Broch Project, said: "The project design brief document will help to inform and refine a number of points concerning the project - from architectural design to sustainability.

"It is a vital component in the development of our plan to build the first broch in Scotland in over 2,000 years."

Hoskins Architects, which has studios in Glasgow and Berlin, and Jura Consultants are working on the replica broch project.