Image copyright DSRL Image caption Dounreay is being shut to most staff due to the bad weather

Gale force winds have caused disruption in the north of Scotland.

The Dounreay nuclear site near Thurso in Caithness was to be closed to most staff from 13:00 on Monday.

Pennyland Primary School in Thurso has been closed early to pupils and staff. Winds in Caithness have been forecast to gust to 65mph.

The high winds have also disrupted Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services on Scotland's west coast.

The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning for high winds affecting large parts of the north of Scotland until 06:00 Tuesday morning.