Image copyright Lauren East Image caption A caravan was blown across the carriageway of the A9 in Sutherland

A clear up is under way after gale force winds caused power cuts, travel disruption and damage to property.

Power company SSE said more than 700 of its customers in the north of Scotland were still without electricity on Tuesday morning.

And in Moray more than 140 properties were unable to use landline to make 999 calls after the stormy weather hit the Orton exchange area.

A Met Office yellow warning for high winds was lifted at 06:00 on Tuesday.

As gusts reached 75mph on Monday, police urged drivers to take extra care on the roads.

Ferries on the west coast were disrupted and the Dounreay nuclear site in Caithness was closed to most staff.

The Dornoch Bridge was closed for a time after a static carriageway was blown on to the A9 near the crossing.

Image copyright Ann Miller Image caption The roof was blown off a shop in Thurso.

Firefighters were called to a shop in Thurso when the building's roof was blown off.

And video posted on social media showed a "sand storm" whipping up on the Caithness town's beach. Cars could been seen slowly driving through the storm as it swirled down roads and streets.

SSE said thousands of customers in north east Scotland were affected by power cuts, including 2,100 properties in Aberdeen and 1,200 in Pitmedden and Udny in Aberdeenshire.

Power cuts also affected Fyvie, Collieston and Hatton and Fochabers and Garmouth.

The power was restored to most properties but about 500 properties in Ballater and Braemar were without power overnight, as well as a small number of properties in Cathness in Orkney.

SSE said it expected its engineers to restore electricity shortly after first light.

Please note mobile telephones are not affected and should be used if you have an emergency. Checks of elderly or vulnerable people in the area are asked to check on them more frequently. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) January 7, 2019 Report

Meanwhile, police asked those affected by the problems at the Orton exchange to use a mobile phone to make any necessary emergency 999 calls.

Officers also repeated their advise to driver to take additional care on the roads but they said they were not aware of any roads blocked by fallen trees.